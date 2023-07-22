Indore: IDA Launches Two E-Governance Facility | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA launched two initiatives in the field of e-governance on Friday - Lease Management System and File Tracking System. The launch took place in the presence of Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary, urban development and housing department.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said due to the initiative, 40,000 beneficiaries will now be able to pay lease rent and renew their lease online. After applying, the lease holder will be able to see the status of the application.

“Due to this, there will be an increase in transparency and there will be an expected improvement in work culture,” said Chawda. Principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi said that all development authorities of Madhya Pradesh should take inspiration from the initiative taken by the IDA.

IDA has created a record by resolving 17,000 pending cases in less than a year, this is the reason why the number of pending cases in the authority has come down and complaints have also been resolved. Apart from this a meeting related to the Press Complex was also held.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)