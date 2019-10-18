Indore: IDA launched scheme on plots at Super Corridor

Indore: Applying for tender of the 15 plots introduced by Indore Development Authority at Scheme no 151 in Super Corridor area started on Friday. The scheme on plots was issued by IDA on October 15.

Official said that the last date decided for submitting the tender form is November 2 and the tender opening date will be November 4. Plots are of area from 6,200 sq meters to 20,068 sq meters. Earnest money decided for Tender security amount is from Rs 119 lakh (1 crores 19 lakh) to Rs 424 lakh (4 crores 24 lakh).

Rates decided for the corner plot is Rs 21,120 per sq meters and for middle plots rates will start from Rs 19,200 sq meters. The plots will be handed over to the chosen applicant after depositing the half price of the plot. After the complete payment of the plot the property will be set on free hold, official added.