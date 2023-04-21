Indore: IDA hands over allotment letters for flats in Scheme No 155

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IDA handed over allotment letters for flats in Scheme No 155 at a programme organised at their office on Thursday.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, MP Shankar Lalwani, BJP city president Gaurav Randive, superintendent engineer of IDA Anil Joshi, and land acquisition officer Sudeep Kumar Meena were present in the programme.

IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda said that 848 residential units were available in Scheme Number 155. A housing fair was organised in which 2-RK, 1-BHK and 2-BHK flats were offered.

In all, 178 applications were received for the flats, out of which 138 beneficiaries were handed allotment letters.

Chawda said that for the remaining flats, a lottery will be opened every month for the next 6 months.

On the 17th of the next month, the lottery for the applications received will be opened and allotment letters will be given to the lucky ones.

MP Shankar Lalwani distributed the allotment letters.