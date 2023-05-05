Indore: IDA floats Rs 512 crore tender for infra development in TPS 9 and 10

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tenders worth Rs 512 crore have been floated by the Indore Development Authority for the construction of waterlines, sewerage, stormwater, roads and others were included for the TPS 9 and TPS 10 scheme which cover 480 hectares of land.

Along with these developments, the construction of major and internal roads will be done according to the master plan and gardens and other social infrastructures will be developed on 5 per cent of the land.

In these plans, cement concrete roads ranging from 9 meters to 30 and 45 meters in width will be constructed.

The administrative approval of Rs 916.11 for TPS-9 and of Rs 793.73 crore for TPS-10 has been given.

According to IDA officials, the TPS-9 scheme which is being implemented on 259.824 hectares of Bhicholi Hapsi, Tigaria Rao and Kanadia land the width of the internal roads will be as per the master plan and will have 9, 12 and 18 meters of road, so that there are no problems in the future.

Administrative approval of Rs 916.11 crore has been taken from the board for this scheme, out of which tenders worth Rs 290.11 crore have been called.

Similarly, TPS-10 scheme is being implemented on 220.87 hectare of Bada Bangarda, Palakhedi, Tigaria Badshah and Limbodagari, in which internal roads having a width of 9 to 24 meters along with a major road of 45-meter width.

Tenders worth Rs 212 crore have been called for TPS-10. In this way, tenders have been invited for development works worth Rs 512.23 crore for both these schemes of TPS-9 and 10, so that necessary development works can be started in these two schemes as well.

Administrative approval of Rs 793.73 crore has been taken from the board for this scheme.

The authority is already working on four TPS schemes. Government approval has also been received in the four schemes after the process of claims and objections. Development works worth more than Rs 500 crore have been started in them.

