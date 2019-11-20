Indore: IDA board meeting today

Indore: Indore Development Authority (IDA) will hold a board meeting on Thursday. Developmental works like construction of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench chambers, Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Bandra- Kurla Complex (BKC) will be taken up for discussion at the meeting. IDA’s residential schemes are also on agenda.

The NCLT office will be developed at Anandvan Phase-2 in Scheme No 140. The ISBT project construction work at MR-10 will be also discussed. IDA will also discuss the proposal of ISBT terminal-2 at Nayta Mundla.