Indore: ICSI's Rs 5 cr for PM relief fund

Indore: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has made a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the PM Cares fund. This was stated by CS Ashish Garg, national president of ICSI.

In addition to the earlier fund of Rs 25 lakh from its employees and members, the Institute made another contribution of Rs 5 crore from the Corpus of ICSI. As a proponent of the slogan, "Together we can, together we will", the Institute has left no stone unturned in creating a response plan for its employees, members and students to mitigate the vulnerability of the current situation.

The Institute's Online Support System and the Social Media Handles are constantly serving and instilling a sense of responsibility amongst its various stakeholders.

While acknowledging the continuous efforts made by the various stakeholders of ICSI, President of ICSI, CS Garg said, "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all members, students, employees and other stakeholders for standing up to the occasion and supporting the cause and hope that we shall continue to support the cause in times to follow. With an innate desire to combat this Covid-19 crisis, the Institute firmly believes that together the country would soon be able to overcome these trying times and march forward on the road of becoming a stronger nation."