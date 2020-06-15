Indore: ICSI decides to further postpone exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), after considering the prevalent situation of COVID-19 Pandemic, has decided to further postpone its June-2020 Session’s three examinations.

The examinations are Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post-Membership Qualification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 16.

The examinations of the above session will now be held from August 18 to 28.

Accordingly the 1st CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has also been postponed from July 17, 2020 to August 29 and the last date for registration for CSEET has been slated for July 27.

The Company Secretaryship Course, one of the most sought after professional courses, with its set pattern and syllabus conducts its examination twice a year throughout the country and in Dubai.

CS Ashish Garg, National president of ICSI said “A closer look would reveal that the entire ICSI Examination Process is an edifice of the collaborative efforts of many. The examination centres, invigilating staff, support staff, ICSI Members as general observers and Team ICSI, all are equally involved in the smooth and successful conduct of CS Examinations’. Examination Time-Table is available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu.