Indore: IBA President Appeals To Provide Parking Space For Lawyers At Vacant Govt Plot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A writ petition was filed in the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court by the Indore Bar Association (IBA) president appealing that the vacant government plot shall be temporarily provided to the advocates for parking vehiclas.

Indore Bar Association president Gopal Kacholiya said, ‘We, here at the district court are facing much inconvenience due to parking inside the premises. It is very risky because due to congested parking, heavy vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders could not enter immediately inside the premises. If any unwanted situation occurs anything can happen.’

The association’s secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said that to solve the problem of vehicle parking in the District Court premises, a writ petition has been filed by Kacholiya on behalf of Indore Advocates Association in the High Court.

The petition has requested the Court to transfer the vacant government land adjacent to the district court complex to the association. With which proper arrangements should be made for parking vehicles of people coming to the court.

The case is being heard in the court of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla in the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The next hearing will probably be held on October 16.

It is noteworthy that the problem of vehicle parking in the district court complex is increasing day by day. There are so many vehicles parked all around the campus that even walking in the campus becomes difficult. Due to this, any untoward incident can happen any day in the premises.

