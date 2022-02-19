Indore: I2OR award for Prof Dr Swagata Gupta

Indore:

Professor Dr Swagata Gupta has received the honour of International Outstanding Academic Award 2020-21. She was given this award by International Institute of Organized Research (I2OR).

This award is given to Gupta for outstanding work and efforts in the field of research. “I am elated and humbled at receiving the award, as it motivates me to do better,” she said.

The institution is a registered institution of the Ministry of MSMEs of the Government of India. Gupta is also a member of the 12-member committee formed for the quality enhancement of Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidhyalaya (DAVV), Indore.

For selected colleges of Indore, Ujjain, Barwani, Khargone, Ratlam etc., she has also been nominated as NAC Facilitator by Higher Education Madhya Pradesh.

She is currently professor of chemistry at Dr Bherulal Patidar, Government Post Graduate College, Mhow.





Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:04 AM IST