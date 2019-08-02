Indore: 'I will talk to minister if protests are held on old issues', VC Prof Renu Jain warns NSUI

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Thursday got miffed and said that she would have to talk to Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari when activists of the NSUI staged a demonstration on RNT Marg campus raking up a three-year-old issue.

“You people have come up with a three-year-old issue involving one student even as I am presently dealing with common entrance test (CET) issue involving more than 17,000 students. CET is priority so old issues can wait as they waited till date,” she told NSUI leader Vikas Nadwana who complained that School of Law had admitted a student in law course even when he was not eligible for it.

The NSUI demanded an inquiry committee into the matter but Prof Jain denied doing so until she understands the issue completely.

“First I will address the CET issue and after a fortnight take up old issues. At that time, the NSUI’s complaint will also be taken up,” she told Vikas but he insisted for constitution of an inquiry committee on Thursday itself.

As she denied giving in to the pressure built up by the NSUI, Vikas raised his voice and started misbehaving with the VC.

“I will have to talk to higher education minister if you people will stage protests on old issues and not let me work,” she said.

After her threat, the protest did not last long. The minister had directed the universities to file police complaint against those staging protest in undemocratic manner.

Rs 5 cr advance still not settled

Around Rs 5 crore advances given by the university to different exam centres have not been settled as yet. Youth Congress leader Abhijeet Pandey stated that he had lodged a complaint with audit office on the university campus about it. The university gives advance amount to colleges which double up as centres for conducting exams. The colleges are supposed to refund the unutilised amount but many a time it gets late for settlement.