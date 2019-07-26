Indore: I will take classes, says new DAVV VC

Indore: The newly-appointed vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Prof Renu Jain — who is currently head of School of Mathematics at Jiwaji University, Gwalior, said teaching is her passion and she will follow it while serving as the vice chancellor of the DAVV.

Prof Renu has joined Jiwaji University in 1897 as a lecturer, became reader in 1987 on a direct selection post and then professor in 1998. A controversy erupted over her promotion following a tussle between two groups of academics in Jiwaji University but it died down soon.

There was tussle between Chancellor Anandiben Patel and the state government over appointment of VC at DAVV. But Prof Renu refused to speak on both the issues.

Excerpts of telephonic interview

What’s your first reaction on appointment as VC?

I am happy but I also know that it’s a thorny crown as challenges are awaiting me. I will deal with the challenges with best of my ability. I wish, I get success in whatever I do.

The biggest challenge before you is common entrance test (CET). What will be your take on CET?

I have not thought much about it as of now as I am not aware of the complete issue. What I know is that about 16,000 students have taken the exam while nearly 1,300 could not due to technical glitches. I will talk to heads of teaching departments, officers and students leaders before deciding the fate of CET.

The university administration wants to cancel CET and grant admission on the basis of marks in qualifying exams?

This is just one option. I would like to go through all the available options before taking any decision. After joining the university, the first decision of mine will be on CET.

Another challenge before you is NAAC accreditation?

DAVV is Grade A accredited university. We will try for Grade A++ accreditation but ensure that in any condition we get at least Grade A+. We also have to be realistic.

There was some controversy regarding your promotion?

There was no controversy. If fake complaints are considered as controversy then I don’t have anything to say.

There was tussle between the government and Chancellor over VC appointment?

I am an academic who has been given chance to work for DAVV. What I have to do with any tussle. I will do my duty as being assigned. Being an academic, I will also take classes in subject I love to teach.

You are the first woman VC of DAVV. Your reaction?

I am happy to be the first woman VC of the university that is named after Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. I will try to live up to the exceptions of all the stakeholders of DAVV.