Indore: I-T sleuths find Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 2.5 crore jewellery from retd IPS officer's home

Indore: The sleuths of the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department recovered more than Rs 1 crore cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from the residence of a senior retired IPS officer on Thursday.



The retired officer, Shailendra Shrivastava, came under the Income Tax Department’s lens during a state-wide search action launched by officers of the Investigation Wing of the Department on Thursday morning.

The epicentre of the search action is Bhopal and locations of a real estate developer, who has high links withpoliticians and IPS officers posted in the State. Sources informed here on Thursday that the search action is being carried out in the city at two locations including the residence of IPS officer Shrivastava, located in scheme no. 78 in Vijay Nagar area.

By the end of the day, the officers found more than Rs 1 crore cash and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 2 crore from his residence. Sources said that the action is likely to continue next 4 to 5 days.

