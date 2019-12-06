Indore: I-T dept offers prosecution amnesty scheme

Indore: The Income Tax Department has offered an amnesty scheme to tax payers whose cases going on in various courts, under which they will have to pay a fine to get relief from prosecution. For this an application has to be filed with the department by December 31.

DP Haokip, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Indore Region, said there are targeting 92 accesses involved in 141 prosecution cases which are running on in district as well as designated Economic Offence Court of the Indore Region. Some of these cases are more than 20 years old. Many of the cases arise for non-filing of returns or not accepting the tax assessment made by the department after search and surveys.

The objective of the scheme is to mitigate the hardship of the tax payers in deserving cases and reduce the pendency of existing prosecution cases. The scheme was launched on September 9, this year and so far some accesses have come forward to get benefit of the scheme.