 Indore: 'I Now Understand Women's Struggles,' Says Ayushman Khurrana After Playing 'Pooja' In Dream Girl 2
Ananya Pandey posts reel appraising Indore's famous 'Poha Jalebi'.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actors Ayushman Khurrana & Ananya Pandey reached Indore on Thursday, to promote their upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Speaking to media, Khurrana said that his character of 'Pooja' in the film will break all gender superstitions and the public will find it much relatable.

Evolving with a strong concept that goes against the societal aspects of gender discrimination, Khurrana said, “I keep myself later, as for me the story comes first. After shooting this film, my respect for women has reached to a different dimension. I now understand the real struggle of women's life.”

Ananya Relishes 'Poha Jalebi'

Bowled by the delicacies of the city, actress Ananya Pandey took over internet with an Instagam reel stating, “Hello, Indore I am coming to your city today. Keep the Poha Jalebi ready for me. Nothing beats Indore’s Poha Jalebi and it is impossible to skip the dish whenever one visits the city.”

Ananya, said, “My character's name is Pari. Whatever problems are there in Karam's (Ayushmann's) life in the movie, they are because of me but that makes the character funnier. I love coming to Indore. Due to Indore being the cleanest and food city, we are attracted a lot. The people of Indore are very lovely and we also get a lot of love from them. It is not possible to come to Indore and not eat the Poha-Jalebi here, so even today after coming, I have had breakfast of Poha-Jalebi first.”

Indoreans pose as ‘Pooja’

During their visit to the city, the actors went to a private institute where the students participated in the contest arranged by the actors. A pair of boys were tasked to dress up as ‘Pooja’ and dance on the latest track of the movie. The students enthusiastically signed up for the contest and had a fun time with the actors.

