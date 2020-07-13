Indore: Husband hacks wife's Facebook account, arrested

State cyber cell (Indore) arrested a man for hacking her wife's facebook account, on Monday under a team led by inspector (state cyber cell, Indore) Ambrish Mishra under the direction of SP (state cyber cell, Indore) Jitendra Singh.

SP Singh said that on November 19, 2019, the victim of the crime, Sapna (name changed) complained that an unidentified person had hacked her account and changed its password. Also, the accused had posted some objectionable content on her profile.

Police investigated the case in which they found Ritesh Bhawsar of Khargone, the victim's husband, had hacked the account. Police arrested the accused and he cofessed having committed the crime. He told police that we wanted to check his wife's profile and stalk her messages. He also admitted that he had changed some content on her profile after which Sapna lodged the complaint.

Ritesh told police that he used his brother-in-law's mobile number and Sim card to hack Sapna's account to avoid detection. Police seized the Sim card and the mobile phone used in the crime. The accused Ritesh works at a kiosk center.