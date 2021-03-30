Indore: Hunters roaming in search of prey caught in Nayapura forest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two hunters roaming in search of prey were caught by foresters after chasing for over a kilometre. There were six alleged hunters in all, but four of them jumped from the car and fled. The two alleged hunters were arrested and were found in possession of guns, shrapnel and explosive material found in some types of guns used for hunting animals.

SDO of forest department AK Srivastava said during night patrol, five-six people were seen travelling in a Maruti van on Ghudia Road from Simrol to Uday Nagar.

They were heading towards Reserve Jungle 688. When they were instructed to stop by a team of forest officials, the accused tried to flee, raising suspicion. On this, a team of foresters followed them with a car. After chasing about one kilometre, after taking over his car, the team put forward their car, then they stopped the van.