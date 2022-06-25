Indore: Humid weather makes a comeback

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the gusty winds and rainfall across the city for the past 3 days, the city again experienced the heat as the weather remained humid on Friday. Moisture incursion has depleted and the temperature recorded was high as compared to the past two days. With 75 percent humidity, theitchiness returned. Though the sky was filled with clouds, it did not rain.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius which was below normal, while the minimum temperature at 22.6 degrees Celsius which was near normal. Winds blew from west and south-west for the most part of the day. Morning and evening humidity was 58% percent and 75% per cent respectively. Blazing heat was felt by the people in the city and surrounding areas as the winds were blowing at only the speed of 13 km in the evening.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain sunny for the next two days, where the temperature could reach 36 degrees Celsius.