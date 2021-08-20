Indore: Human trafficking racket busted at Pithampur; five arrested, one absconding

Advertisement

Pithampur (FPNS): Five persons were arrested for being involved in a human trafficking racket in Pithampur following complaint by a 15-year-old girl. The sixth accused is absconding.

Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh said the victim hails from Bhopal, but had family had moved to Pithampur around a decade ago. Around three years ago, her father died and her mother remarried. However, she felt uncomfortable around her step-father who was a heavy driver and moved out of the house and started staying alone. She met one Ashish who took her to Radhabai and she stayed in her for three months without any problems. Then Radhabai and her cousin Nemichand took her to Nalcha where they introduced her to Krishna Malaiya, his father Radheyshyam and mother Amrita. Radhabai asked the victim to stay with the Malaiya family saying that they would give her a good life as they were financially well off.

However, one day when the victim was alone, Krishna tried to molest her and when she protested, Krishna releaved that they had purchased her for Rs 1.7 lakhs from Radhabai and she would have to agree to his demands.

The victim managed to flee and reached police at Pithampur Sector 3 and narrated her ordeal. The police station incharge Taresh Soni informed his seniors and a case was registered against all the six persons involved in the case. All of them, save Nemichand, have been arrested. Nemichand managed to flee before the police could reach him.



