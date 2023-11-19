Indore: Hukumchand Mill Workers Hope ECI Will Allow Payment Pact To Prevail

Election Commission of India | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of workers of closed down Hukumchand Mill are hoping that the Election Commission of India would approve the agreement among MP Housing Board, Indore Municipal Corporation, Labour Union and others for payment of their dues.

They fear that if the ECI did not allow the Housing Board to make payment to the workers by November 28, the agreement will stand cancelled. “If that happened, the wait for the workers who have been slogging for their rights for 32 years, will stretch longer,” said Sangharsh Committee chairman Narendra Srivansh.

The 1645th meeting of Hukumchand Mill workers was held at the main gate of the closed-down mill on Sunday where they expressed concern over delay in ECI’s nod for their payment from Housing Board.

Chairman of the Sangharsh Committee, Narendra Srivansh said that it was expected that this year’s Diwali would be full of happiness for the workers of the mill following the agreement among MP Housing Board, Indore Municipal Corporation, Labour Union and others for their payment but to no avail so far.

The Board did not get a nod from the ECI for giving away the pending dues to the workers, he added. While hearing Hukumchand Mill case on November 9, the High Court had asked the government to obtain permission from the ECI for the payment to workers by November 28, or else the payment agreement will stand cancelled.

