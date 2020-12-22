Indore: Hrithik, Harshit, Ketan and Imran reach top 16 of 34th state snooker championship

Indore: Hrithik Jain, Harshit Taluja, Ketan Chawla and Imran Khan finished well and entered in the top 16(senior snooker category) of the 34th MP state level snooker championship being played at Nehru Stadium situated Billiards Academy on Tuesday.

In the second round of the senior snooker category of this event, Hrithik Jain of Indore made a brilliant performance, defeating Naveen Chaure of Chhindwara 3-0 by putting on a break of 74 and 78. In other second round matches, Harshit Taluja of Gwalior beat Shubham Karare 3-0, Ketan Chawla beat Mahendra Soni of Chhindwara 3-0, Imran Khan of Jabalpur beat Divyansh Shukla of Bhopal 3-2, Sumit Nayudu of Jabalpur defeated Shreyansh Deshlhara 3-2, Bhopal's Anurag Giri defeated Ratlam's Gaurav Chhabra 3-2 to make it way to the last 16.

In the first round, Nikku Pillai beat Rohan Sahni 2-0, Bharat Sisodia beat Irfan 2-0, Piyush Kushwah beat Yash Jain 2-0, Devang Singhbeat Naman Sachdeva 2-0, Gaurav Tandon defeated Sandeep Dangi 2-1 and Sachin Parihar defeated Atul Sarawiah 2-0 to advance to the second round.