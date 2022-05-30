e-Paper Get App

Indore: How to open a car door? Video goes viral, US appreciates

The video has got over 1,000 comments in which the Dutch Reach Project channel also commented and wrote, 'Sumant Singh you are amazing'.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of traffic police constable Sumant Singh Kacchava went viral on social media in which he was explaining the proper method of opening a car door. His video was appreciated by the team of Dutch Reach Project of America.

Kachhawa said he had uploaded a video in 2021 in which he had explained the method. He made viewers aware of how to open the car door so that passersby coming from behind did not collide with the door of the car. He said the video was viewed by over 5.3 million people and liked by 198K people. The video has got over 1,000 comments in which the Dutch Reach Project channel also commented and wrote, ‘Sumant Singh you are amazing’.

Many other people also appreciated the video and said they would adopt this habit of opening the car door using the proper technique.

article-image

