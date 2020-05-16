Indore: How to keep kids healthy during lockdown? Tips from Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari

During lockdown, as kids are also stuck at home, it is necessary for parents to ensure enough physical and aerobic activities for children to stay healthy. Reinforcing the importance of staying fit, Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari shares necessary workouts for kids to help with their fine motor skills in a webinar on Saturday.

“While modern technology conveniences are great, they are making everyone—from babies to adults—move less,” Aarti said. She explained that with lack of exercise foundation of a strong heart, lungs and muscles are not properly developed.

“In addition, it's also setting kids up for a sedentary lifestyle, which may lead to obesity as adults,” Aarti said.

She gave a live demo of a workout that can be adopted by children every day to stay active. Further, Aarti suggested jumping jacks, squats, balance on one leg and ball toss (with a partner) as other optional physical activities for growing children to stay active and fit.