Indore: How Industrialists React On Union Budget 2024?

Yogesh Mehta, AIMP President

Yogesh Mehta, AIMP President

The budget is for the development and prosperity of the country. It will empower every section of the society and promote small industries and businesses. The announcement of 12 new industrial parks, loan guarantee scheme for MSMEs and the scheme to provide collateral fee cover of up to Rs 100 crore will give strength to the MSME sector.

New branches of CDB to help MSMEs, self guarantee loan for MSMEs, increasing limit of Mudra loan, announcement to make India a manufacturing hub etc. will advance the MSME sector with active schemes

Gautam Kothari, President, Pithampur Ayodyogik Sangathan

Gautam Kothari

Special provisions are made for the youths. To avail jobs to 4.1 crore youths in the next 5 years, substantial fund provisions are made. Availing internship to 1 crore students is also a welcome provision. Maintaining the credit guarantee scheme for MSME units will help in improving the functioning of the units. In all, some new measures are taken in the budget

Tarun Vyas, Secretary AIMP

Tarun Vyas

The MSME sector has been taken care of in the Union Budget. This will make small scale industries and businesses progressive, will accelerate economic development and will pave way for new possibilities. Apart from this, by including changes in income tax and relief to employed people, simplification of the pending process of TDS, proposal to simplify capital gains, Vivaad se Vishwas Yojana 2024, are welcome proposals.

Rajendra Kewliya, Company Secretary

Rajendra Kewliya, Company Secretary

The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several key projects for sectors including agriculture, manufacturing and services. She also announced major changes in capital gains tax regime and income tax regimes. She outlined nine key areas of focus for the government. These are productivity and resilience in agriculture, Employment & Skilling, Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice, Manufacturing & Services, Urban Development, Energy Security, Infrastructure, Innovation, Research & Development and next generation reforms

CA Swapnil Jain

CA Swapnil Jain

The budget is very significant in terms of making the country prosperous and a developed country by 2047. Concessions proposed for manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, make help in achieving the dream of digital India. Similarly, the concessions proposed for Standard Deductions will avail more disposable cash in the pocket of common tax payers

Abolition of Angel Tax to be game changer for start-ups

Proposal presented in the Union Budget 2024-25 to abolish the Angel Tax will be proved as a game-changer for India's start-ups. Previously, this tax applied a 30pc charge on investments that exceeded a start-up’s fair market value.

Sawan Ladda

By removing it, the government has made it easier for start-ups to attract both domestic and international investments. This change will boost innovation and encourage more strategic funding. Now, start-ups can grow without the burden of this tax, reflecting a modern and supportive approach to tax policy. This move will ensure that start-ups can secure fair funding, promoting a healthier and more dynamic business environment

-Sawan Ladda, Secretary Invest, Indore