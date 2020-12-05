Indore: Houses of 282 families demolished in South Toda

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation began a drive on Saturday morning to demolish houses of nearly 282 families in South Toda, which are coming in the way of a road project. The road between Chandrabhaga Bridge and Jawahar Marg bridge has to be widened for which houses in South Toda, a slum locality, will be demolished.

The IMC has allocated new houses to Toda occupants under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Limbodi. They were allocated new houses on depositing a nominal margin amount. Nearly 120 people have paid the margin money and 75 of them have already shifted to new houses.

After initial resistance, the South Toda inhabitants were finally convinced that road widening is important for the city's development. Municipal officials stated that IMC will demolish houses, which have been vacated by residents.

IMC superintendent engineer BR Lodhi said that houses were demolished using two poclain and JCB machines. These houses were obstructing the development of a 50 meter board road. Over 282 families were shifted for the construction of roads.

//Stone pelted

Reportedly, when the demolition work was undergoing a mischievous element pelted stones at the JCB driver injuring his head that left him bleeding. After the incident a heavy force was deployed in the area to control the situation.

Traffic Jam

While the drive was going on a huge traffic jam took place in Jawahar Marg from Sanjay Setu Marg. Police were deployed to manage the traffic but the police failed. Also, a big crowd gathered around the demolition site to watch the demolition which became another challenge for the police.