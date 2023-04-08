Indore: Hot day cools down with evening drizzles, gusty winds

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and drizzling in many parts of the city on Friday evening gave much-needed relief from the soaring temperature. The day temperature on Friday had crossed 36 degrees Celsius mark, for the second time in the season and made the weather itchy.

However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky in the evening and drizzles coupled with gusty winds turned the weather cool. The weathermen forecast that same weather conditions would remain on Saturday and nearby districts may witness light rainfall. The winds were blowing with a speed of 30-35 kilometres.

According to Meteorological Department officials, the change in weather has taken place due to moisture incursion taking place from the Arabian Sea.

“A trough/wind discontinuity runs from central Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels while a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these conditions, the Indore region would witness gusty winds with dust in the evening on Saturday too but the day would remain hot. The maximum temperature will start increasing gradually,” Met officials said.

The cloudy weather, however, kept the night temperature stuck to the normal as it was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal.