Indore: Hostel warden held for duping girls by giving fake receipt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A hostel warden was arrested for duping a student by giving a forged payment receipt in the Tukoganj area on Friday. She is being questioned further.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that one Sunil Jain, a resident of Rajendra Nagar area had lodged a complaint on July 29 that Jyoti Sharma alias Jenub Bi, the warden of Soham Girls’ Hostel on MG Road, had taken money in the name of fees and giving them a fake receipt of the hostel. Then, the police had registered a case under sections 420, 406, 467, 468 of the IPC.

During the investigation, it was found that the woman was no longer the hostel warden. The police started a search for her in the city and on Friday police arrested her from Green Park Colony, Chandan Nagar area. She allegedly confessed her crime. The investigation is underway to know the amount which the accused had duped from other students. Police believe that the woman had printed a fake receipt book to dupe the students.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:01 AM IST