Indore: Hospitals grab self for a softer line of treatment for children during much anticipated C-third wave

“Doctors of Chacha Nehru Children Hospital have prepared a treatment protocol after studying the guidelines prepared by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), and Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP). These protocols are prepared for a softer line of treatment for children,” Singh said after inspecting the training session for master trainers at Chacha Nehru Hospital.

He added that many hospitals didn’t follow the treatment protocol during the second wave of COVID-19 and gave aggressive treatment to children which included excessive use of antibiotics and uncontrolled steroids.

Singh said that during the training sessions, doctors and nursing staff of private and government hospitals are being trained for theoretical as well as hands on knowledge about the treatment and equipment and they can train other staff of their hospitals.