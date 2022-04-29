Indore: Hospital lift with patient stuck for an hour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a close shave for an elderly patient on oxygen and for six more people who were stuck in the lift of Shalby Hospital, allegedly for more than one hour, on Thursday evening.

The lift was stuck on the tenth floor of the hospital at 6.30 pm in which seven people including a patient on a stretcher, a nurse, visitors, and the liftman were trapped.

According to Poonam Solanki, a resident of Musakhedi, “It was an hour of terror as the lift remained stuck on the tenth floor of the hospital. There was an elderly patient with us who was facing difficulty in breathing. It was suffocating for all of us in the lift as the hospital staff couldn’t open it for an hour.”

She said that she had visited the hospital to see her aunt on the ninth floor.

“We boarded the lift from the ninth floor and it got stuck on the tenth floor. The liftman said that it was for the third time in a week that the lift had got stuck. I also felt giddy in the lift and the staff nurse and those stuck in the lift helped me to remain conscious by sprinkling water on my face,” she told Free Press.

Later, the staff could open the lift and rushed the patient to ICU but left us on our own.

However, the hospital management claimed that the lift was opened in five minutes and there was nothing to panic about.

“There was nothing to panic about as the lift was stuck due to a technical glitch but the staff restarted it and opened it in five minutes. There were no issues to those stuck in the lift as our staff nurse was also there and managed the patient carefully,” Dr Vivek Joshi, hospital superintendent, said.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:27 AM IST