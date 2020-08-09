Indore: Hospital fined for dumping medical waste in Pologround

When Bhatia went to the hospital for imposing fine, the management denied dumping waste in Pologround area. The hospital informed Bhatia that they give medical waste to a dedicate vehicle deployed for the same.

On further inquiry, Bhatia learnt that the hospital had handed over waste to a staffer to put in a vehicle collecting medical waste but the same was dumped in Pologround area.

Bhatia slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on hospital’s doctor Archana Singh. The fine amount was received using a handheld machine which, of late, have been provided by IMC to field officers. Singh made the payment by using her debit card.

Similarly, industrial waste was found lying in open in Pologround area. On inquiry, it was discovered that the waste was dumped by Samarth Creations. The IMC slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ajay Bajaj of the factory.