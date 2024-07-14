INDORE HORROR | 16-Yr-Old Stabs Aunt Multiple Times Over Just ₹10,000 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy stabbed his aunt multiple times on the neck, head and other body parts at her house under MIG police station limit on Saturday. Both the families had some domestic dispute over money and the boy had gone to her house to ask for Rs 10,000 which she declined and he stabbed her multiple times in a fit of rage. The woman was taken to the hospital where her condition is said to be stable and she narrated the whole incident to the police. The accused too received knife injuries on his hand during the scuffle.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Aarti Chauhan, a resident of Malviya Nagar. MIG police station in-charge Manish Lodha said that the woman was stabbed by her 16-year-old nephew over some money dispute. He had gone to the second floor of her house around 11 am on Saturday to ask for Rs 10,000 when she was washing clothes and her son was on the terrace.

She declined to give him money and an enraged accused stabbed her and her son came downstairs after hearing her screams. The accused told him a false story that the aunt was attacked by four intruders and he too was injured in the attack. He also said that they stabbed the aunt after some dispute and took him as hostage. They also attacked him resulting in injuries in his hand, he told.

He told the same story to the police but the truth came out when the woman’s condition improved and the police took her statement. The police recovered the knife used in the crime from behind the flower pot at the house and detained the boy for questioning. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS. Her family members said that her husband Kartan Singh is a contractor and was at his site when the incident occurred. She has a son and a daughter who was in school at the time of the incident.