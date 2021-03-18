Indore: Hope floats for JEE Main aspirants as paper moderately difficult

Indore: On the third and final day of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 March, the engineering admission test was held for BE, BTech aspirants.
As per overall analysis including expert views and student reactions, the difficulty level of JEE Main held on Thursday was moderate. This gives hopes to candidates of cracking the examination, as the examination was labelled as slightly tough or moderate to tough on previous two days.
This was the second session of the engineering entrance examination and it was conducted at 792 centres. According to data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total number of 6,19,638 candidates had registered for the examination this year.
The exam was held in two shifts. JEE exam was conducted in 334 cities including 12 cities overseas in Baharain, Dubai, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Sharjah, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Singapore, and Kuwait.
Due to lesser candidates, this time, in Indore, examination was held at only one exam centre at Dewas Naka.
JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is the admission test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), which will be conducted later by IIT Kharagpur.
As per overall conclusion, the overall difficulty level of the JEE Main 2021 March 18 Maths paper was moderate to tough level.
Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus and Algebra. Weightage was given to Chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. No questions on Mathematical Reasoning.
Student reactions
“The paper was comparatively easier than the last attempt. Most of the questions from maths section were direct formula based, so it had a slight edge over other two subjects.”Tanishq Bapna
March attempt was comparatively tough than feb attempt, maths was lengthy and difficult but physics was moderate and formula based and in chemistry mcq type questions only consisted of organic and inorganic while numerical based had physical.Aditya Jain
Section-wise analysis by expert
As per JEE mentor Harpreet Singh, the mathematics section was a bit lengthy and the difficulty level was easy to moderate. The chemistry section was easy and most of the questions were directly asked from NCERT. Physics was the toughest of all three sections and most of the questions in physics were theory-based.
Mathematics
· Mathematics was lengthy, but doable
· 12 easy questions, 8 average and 10 difficult questions
· Difficulty level was moderate
· Topics included were statistics, calculation of perpendicular distance, straight line, circle, differential question.
Chemistry
· Chemistry section contained 17 easy questions, 10 average and 3 tough.
· Topics included were polymers, biomolecules, phenols and ethers, solution and Faraday laws. Maximum questions were directly from NCERT
· Overall the section can be regarded as easy.
Physics
· 12 questions were easy, 10 moderate and 8 were difficult.
· Overall difficulty was moderate.
· Topics included were logic gates, diode, atoms and nuclei, de-broglie's equation and friction.
Expected cut off
Subject Section A Section B Total Marks Expected cut off GoodAttempt
Maths 20 10 100 45 - 50 12-14, 5
Physics 20 10 100 50 - 60 15 - 16, 5
Chemistry 20 10 100 55 - 70 14 - 17, 5
Total 90 300 110 - 130 40 - 46, 15