Indore: Hope floats for JEE Main aspirants as paper moderately difficult

Indore: On the third and final day of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 March, the engineering admission test was held for BE, BTech aspirants.

As per overall analysis including expert views and student reactions, the difficulty level of JEE Main held on Thursday was moderate. This gives hopes to candidates of cracking the examination, as the examination was labelled as slightly tough or moderate to tough on previous two days.

This was the second session of the engineering entrance examination and it was conducted at 792 centres. According to data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total number of 6,19,638 candidates had registered for the examination this year.

The exam was held in two shifts. JEE exam was conducted in 334 cities including 12 cities overseas in Baharain, Dubai, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Sharjah, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Singapore, and Kuwait.

Due to lesser candidates, this time, in Indore, examination was held at only one exam centre at Dewas Naka.