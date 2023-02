Dr Manohar Bhandari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Retired assistant professor of MGM Medical College Dr Manohar Bhandari will be felicitated during the World Hindi Conference to be held in Fiji from February 15 to 17.

Dr Bhandari will be felicitated for his contribution for the development of Hindi.

He also contributed in developing Hindi syllabus of MBBS subjects.

He is among 12 people working for growth and development of Hindi.