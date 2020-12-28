Indore: Honey trap ​case ​accused to move HC against stay on digital proofs

Indore:

​The ​accused in ​the ​infamous honey trap case informed ​the trial court on Monday that they did not get ​a ​copy of electronic evidence following a stay by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on the trial court’s order.

Accused Shweta Vijay Jain​'s​ lawyer Dharmendra Gurjar informed the trial court that they would move a petition in HC requesting it to vacate the stay.

A special trial court on December 4 had directed the Special Investigating Team, which is probing into the honey trap case, to give copies of documents and evidence (pen drive, hard disk, floppy etc) to accused Shweta Vijay Jain.

Unwilling to hand over copies of the crucial electronic evidence, the SIT had filed ​a ​petition in the court seeking to quash the trial court’s order.

The High Court had stayed the trial court’s order.

Honey trap case had ​come out in the open in ​September 2019 when the then superintendent engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation Harbhajan Singh had filed a complaint with the police stating that some people were blackmailing him with obscene videos ​and demanding Rs 3 crore, following which the police arrested five women and their driver.

A charge-sheet running into 400 pages were presented before the trial court in December, 2019.