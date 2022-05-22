Indore: ​Honest kids find wallet, hand it over to police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Two children found a wallet while they were playing in the park on Sunday. They spotted traffic police officials deployed on Ring Road and handed the wallet over to them. Seeing the honesty of the children, the police officials welcomed them and bought chocolates for them.

QRT-3 in-charge traffic subedar Kazim Hussain Rizvi and his team was deployed at Ring Road to take action against speeding vehicles. Two children aged between 8 and 10 reached there and they handed over a wallet to the officer.

The children informed the police officer that they were playing when they spotted the wallet in the park. They took the wallet and tried to search for the wallet owner but they could not find him.

Rizvi on the basis of the papers found in the wallet contacted the owner and handed the wallet over to him. He was happy and he thanked the policemen and the children as there were crucial documents in the wallet.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:17 PM IST