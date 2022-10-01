Indore: Honest auto driver returns bag containing Rs 55,000 to police

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An honest auto rickshaw driver returned a bag containing Rs 55,000 of a passenger who travelled in his rickshaw on Friday. The passenger had forgotten his bag in the auto rickshaw.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the auto rickshaw driver named Manish Kumawat of Scheme Number 78 reached the police station and he handed over the bag containing Rs 55,000 to the police. Meanwhile, the bag owner Bhupendra Kumar of Sagar, at present resident of Dewas Naka area of the city, also reached the police station after searching for his bag everywhere.

He had borrowed money from a bank for a start-up and was going home in the auto rickshaw from Vijay Nagar area to Scheme Number 114 and forgot his bag in the auto.The rickshaw driver reached home and found the bag, and reached the police station to hand over the bag. The police handed over the bag to Bhupendra.

Read Also Indore: Car showroom manager held for embezzlement of Rs 54L