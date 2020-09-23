Indore: Home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurates hi-tech cop control room

Indore: Home Minister Narottam Mishra inaugurated New Police Control Room on Wednesday in the Palasia area. The control room has been developed with updated equipment and technology to increase police potential to deal with criminals. Also, relief amount was provided to the beneficiaries of scheduled caste/ tribe atrocities prevention act.
HM Mishra said that nowadays criminals are misusing technology to commit various types of crimes and sometimes police lack in handling such cases. The control room is now hi-tech and upgraded to deal with "smart" cases.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Harinaryanachari Mishra said the control room has been constructed in an area of 3,890 square metres with an expense of Rs 7.98 crore. He said to improve the functioning of the police, various technical and other branches integrated in this four-storey building equipped with modern technology. It will definitely increase the work efficiency of the police.
An Integrated Family Counseling Center, traffiic management center and RLVD, scientific units of Police like FSL, Finger Print, Photo Branch, conference hall training hall, CCTV control room, wireless police system, Dial-100 control room and other such sections are there in the New Police Control Room.
Rs 1.8 crore distributed
Relief amount of Rs 1.80 crore was provided to beneficiaries by the minister Mishra to the matters related to scheduled caste / tribe atrocities prevention act. Under this act, amount of Rs 4,96,58,250 is distributed in the entire Indore zone in the year 2020.
