Indore: Home minister Narottam Mishra inaugurates hi-tech cop control room

An Integrated Family Counseling Center, traffiic management center and RLVD, scientific units of Police like FSL, Finger Print, Photo Branch, conference hall training hall, CCTV control room, wireless police system, Dial-100 control room and other such sections are there in the New Police Control Room.



Rs 1.8 crore distributed

Relief amount of Rs 1.80 crore was provided to beneficiaries by the minister Mishra to the matters related to scheduled caste / tribe atrocities prevention act. Under this act, amount of Rs 4,96,58,250 is distributed in the entire Indore zone in the year 2020.