Indore: ​Home minister Narottam Mishra congratulates Mahajan

Indore



Home minister and district minister in-charge, Narottam Mishra reached the residence of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and paid a courtesy call to her. He also congratulated Mahajan on being honoured with Padma Bhushan award.

He said the Tai's honour is a matter of pride for the entire state. MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Mahendra Hardia and other BJP leaders were also present.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:44 AM IST