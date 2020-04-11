Indore: Home delivery of necessary items to be made in 24 hours

Indore: Collector Manish Singh informed that, the district administration has started the service of home delivery of essential materials. This arrangement is in addition to the arrangement made by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The goods will reach homes within 24 hours of placing the orders. For this, items can be ordered by calling or WhatsApp or text message on the given mobile number. Under this facility D Mart, Ondoor, Big Bazaar Reliance Fresh & Reliance Smart, Best Price Nipania, Reliance Market Mangalia, Onashi Retails Private Limited Fairmart, Essential Shopkirna, Metro Cash & Carry, Vishal Mega, More Mega Store Best Price, Big Basket Material can be ordered by Govind G and Amazon F.

The collector informed that this step has been taken for the convenience of the residents, whose purpose no one comes out of the house and remains safe in the house and is not infected with corona.