Indore: ​Home buyers demonstrate due to lack of facilities in colonies

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Hundreds of residents of Utkarsh Vihar and Om Shree Colony, situated in the Bhatkhedi area, Mhow-Neemuch Road, demonstrated outside the office of the sub-divisional officer against the colonizers.

They handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Abhishekh Sharma in which they alleged that the colonizers had failed to provide basic facilities at these colonies; they were not getting drinking water, there is no drainage facility and there is no cleanliness.

The colonizers are unwilling to talk to the residents and neither are they providing basic amenities. The residents demanded that strict action should be taken against the colonizers.

Most of the newly developed colonies on the Mhow-Neemuch Road lack even the basic facilities and the colonizers do not take much interest in providing them because most of the residents in these colonies are not locals and do not have the necessary clout.



Minor dies of electrocution



Mhow:

A 10-year-old boy died of electrocution in the loco yard of Mhow railway station when he attempted to catch a pigeon sitting on a pole of the electrified line. The boy has been identified as Mohammad Sarwar son of Shakir resident Khan Colony. The boy fell down from a height after receiving the jolt. He was with his friend who ran away after the incident. Railway officials said that the entire area is out of bounds and they often drive away children coming there to play, but the local kids do not listen.





Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:12 PM IST