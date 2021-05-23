Indore: Holy Day of Pentecost celebrated online as Christians pray to end corona, other diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Christian High Holy Day of Pentecost was celebrated on Sunday, which was the 50th day from Easter Sunday. It commemorates the descent of Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem.

The Christian community prayed on the occasion. All the parishioners attended the Holy Mass held online. Catholic community of St Joseph's church spiritually united in prayer.

Father Naveen Uttriya Das, the new priest, led online Holy Mass and people attended it. The prayer service was conducted at noon, which commenced with ringing of the church bell. All the devotees gathered in front of their electronic devices and television to attend the prayer online.