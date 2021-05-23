Indore: Holy Day of Pentecost celebrated online as Christians pray to end corona, other diseases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Christian High Holy Day of Pentecost was celebrated on Sunday, which was the 50th day from Easter Sunday. It commemorates the descent of Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem.
The Christian community prayed on the occasion. All the parishioners attended the Holy Mass held online. Catholic community of St Joseph's church spiritually united in prayer.
Father Naveen Uttriya Das, the new priest, led online Holy Mass and people attended it. The prayer service was conducted at noon, which commenced with ringing of the church bell. All the devotees gathered in front of their electronic devices and television to attend the prayer online.
The prayer service started with raising of hands and praising God by saying: Halleluiah. Seven people conducted the prayer service following Covid-19 protocol in St Joseph church. Sunil Raphael sang hymns to Holy Spirit. Sr Anista and Sr Santhosh Mary prayed for the end of Covid-19 and black fungus.
“May the cases in Indore and in India dwindle and people may be saved from this virus,” Sr Celine prayed with others.
Johnson Bastian read excerpts from Holy Bible. Father Thomas Rajamanikam asked people to seek forgiveness for sins. “May God have mercy on us, on Indoreans and on people of the world,” he said.
“We all prayed for gifts of Holy Spirit: Wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, pity, fear of God,” Sr Anitha said.
Pray for purity, unity & strength: Bishop
The Christian High Holy Day of Pentecost was celebrated online on Atmadarshan TV channel. Bishop Chacko, Father Anand and Father John Bhabor conducted the Holy Mass. In his sermon, Bishop Chacko said, "On this day, the Holy Spirit had descended on Apostle - Gana. The Holy Spirit grants us holiness, strength and unity.