Indore: Holkar College to be upgraded as science university

Indore: With the state government announcing plans to upgrade 200 colleges to be upgrade as deemed university, Government Holkar Science College has decided to take a lead into the matter.

Principal Suresh Silawat stated that they would send a proposal to the Department of Higher Education (DHE) for upgrading it as deemed to be university.

“We are the biggest government science college in the state and we are very much qualified to become a university. We wish to in the list of colleges which get university status in the very first lot,” he added.

The college has around 6000 students and vast infrastructure. Many new academic blocks are coming up but it would still require huge amount of grant to expand its infrastructure to match that of university’s level.

DHE may consider combining clubbing New Science College with Holkar College to make the latter a deemed university.

New Science College, which operated for years from Holkar College campus, till its own campus was setup in front Holkar College. Since both the located in front of each other, clubbing them would be not a big deal.

In that way, the infrastructure would expand. It is to be noted that the New Education Policy had stated that in a decade all colleges will have to upgrade as degree granting institutes as affiliation to varsities will be a thing of past.