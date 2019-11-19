Indore: Holkar college students try to find source of foul smell

Indore: While Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board is already working on it, a team of students from Government Holkar Science College on Tuesday surveyed eastern parts of the city and tried to ascertain the source of the foul smell that is making lives of residents miserable. College’s MSc (microbiology) students went to the affected areas including Sheetal Nagar, Pushp Nagar, Manishpuri and Saket and collected information related to the stink. They also collected samples of sewerage water.

On the first day of the survey, the team members asked questions related to the time when the stench was maximum, problems caused by it etc. Residents told students that last year too they face an identical problem but its intensity and duration was much less. This year, several days have passed but the problem still persists.

Most people said that the foul smell becomes unbearable between 6 pm and 10 pm. They think that stink come out of rotten waste.

Residents told students that many people are having difficulty in breathing due to the foul smell.

The team comprised 16 students, including research scientist Dr Shweta Hardia, Dr Anita Mukati, Dr Deepti Khare and Dr Anuja Sharma. Department of Microbiology head Prof Sanjay Vyas said that it would take at least three weeks for drawing conclusion after survey and investigation are over.

Holkar College principal Prof Suresh Silawat said that the college is ready to take every step to solve this problem. “If necessary, we will take help from other departments also. Soon, samples of air and soil will also be taken, he added.