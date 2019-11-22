Indore: Holkar college students take air samples from trenching ground

Indore: In order to ascertain the source of persistent foul smell that is making lives of residents miserable, a team of students from Government Holkar Science College on Friday went to trenching ground and took air, soil and water samples.

College’s MSc (microbiology) students along with their head Sanjay Vyas went to the ground and took air samples for 15 minutes.

Most of the residents of eastern parts believe that the foul smell comes from trenching ground located in Devguradia area. Through the legacy waste from the ground has been removed and garden has been developed there people still believe that it is the source of foul smell in the city.

Students also took samples of soil and water body there.

Vyas said that it would take around four days to test the samples. “If trenching ground is not found as source of foul smell, we won’t give up. We will then collect air samples from all parts of the city to ascertain the source,” he added.

College principal Suresh Silawat stated that if need be the college would press more students in the task of collecting samples. “We are determined to find the source of foul smell in the city,’ he added.