Indore: Holkar College increases 1650 seats as admissions still on

Indore: In what is could be great news for students to study at Government Holkar Science College, the leading science institute of the state. The college has increased its intake by 1650 seats even as admissions are going on currently.

“Around 1300 seats have been increased in undergraduate courses and 300 seats have been increased in post-graduate programmes,” said college administrator Dr RC Dixit.

Previously, the college had around 2700 seats in UG and 400 seats in PG programmes. That means close to, put together both the programmes, nearly 50 per cent seats have been increased this year.

“We have human resource and infrastructure to accommodate more students so we obtained necessary permissions from Department of Higher Education and increased the seats,” Dixit said.

Citing Covid-19 situation, DHE had permitted colleges to increase up to 30 per cent of seats on their own level. The DHE had also stated that the colleges won’t have to obtain permission for the increased intake.

Holkar College, however, increased more than 30 per cent seats. The DHE has reportedly granted special permission to Holkar College to do so.

Meanwhile, Government Old Girls Degree College increased nearly 700 seats and Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College increased around 750 seats this year.

First list of last admission round out

As per the guidelines of additional round of college level counselling, the institutes here uploaded the first allotment list of students granted admissions. DHE had directed colleges to release admission list every day from November 5 to 10, the last day of counselling. This is the final opportunity for admissions.