Indore: HIV & Hypertension Patient Among 4 Rescued From MY Hospital Lift 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a close shave for two patients and two staff members of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital who were stuck in the lift of the hospital’s OPD, allegedly for more than 45 minutes, on Saturday. The lift was stuck on the second floor of the hospital at 12 pm in which four people including an HIV patient and a patient of hypertension, were trapped.

According to the patients stuck in the lift, “It was an hour of terror as the lift remained stuck on the second floor of the hospital. There was an elderly patient with us who was facing difficulty in breathing. It was suffocating for all of us in the lift as the hospital staff couldn’t open it for an hour.”

One of the patients said that he had come to the hospital to consult a doctor with his wife and they both remained stuck along with two others.

“We boarded the lift from the third floor and it got stuck on the second floor. The staff member stuck with us said that it was for the second time in a week that the lift had got stuck. I also felt giddy in the lift but the other man in the stuck lift helped me to remain conscious,” he said.

Later, when the staff managed to open the lift we were left on our own, he said.

However, the hospital management claimed that the lift was opened in a few minutes and there was nothing to panic about.

“There was nothing to panic about as the lift was stuck due to a technical glitch but the staff restarted it and opened it in few minutes. There were no issues with those stuck in the lift,” the hospital superintendent, said.