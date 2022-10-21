Indore: History-sheeter’s illegal structure razed in city

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), in its ongoing drive against criminals in the city, razed the illegal structure of Manish Nirgude constructed in Pipliyarao on Thursday.

IMC officials said that, under zone No. 13, the illegal house of 15x20 sq. feet size of Manish, a resident of Banshidham Colony, Pipliarao, was demolished with a JCB and a Poclain machine.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that, according to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district and police administration were taking action against people involved in criminal activities.

More than 13 criminal cases have been registered in different police stations of the city against Manish Nirgude, 25, and his brother, Lalit Nirgude, 21. Without taking proper building permission and other permissions the accused had constructed the house.

A letter was sent regarding taking legal action, but Manish gave no response. After checking the building permission and other necessary permissions for the construction, the IMC team took action and removed the illegal house.