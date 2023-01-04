Indore: Hindu Jagaran Manch protest against Pathaan at Inox

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Hindu Jagaran Manch protested against Pathaan movie, starring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, outside Inox theatre at Sapna Sangeeta road on Tuesday.

Activists threatened they would vandalize the theatre if the movie was screened. The movie will release on January 25.

The activists were raising slogans against the movie and carrying posters and placards demanding that the theatre should boycott the film. They also took out a rally around the Inox and nearby areas.

The activists said not only HJM but other Hindu organisations are also going to protest against the movie.

They were demanding that a particular song in the film should be removed as it was hurting Hindu sentiments.

They said they have appealed to home minister Narottam Mishra that the song should be removed from the movie, and added that once it is removed they will allow the film to be screened.