Indore: Hindi book on forensic evidence in sexual crimes released

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A book showing the importance of forensic evidence in sexual crime against women and children, ‘Laingik Apradho Ki Vegyanik Vivechana – Ek Parichay” was launched on Monday by commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra and other senior police officials.

The book focuses on speedy action in women and child crimes and using scientific evidence in these cases, conducting the investigation in a better and qualitative manner and the importance of forensic evidence in crime.

Police commissioner Mishra, additional commissioner of police, Manish Kapooria launched the book in the presence of additional deputy commissioner of police (HQ) Manisha Pathak Soni, scientific officer RFSL (Rau) Avinash Puri and senior advocate/writer Dr Pooja Khetrapal.

On the occasion of the release of this book, commissioner Mishra said that crimes against women and children are very sensitive, so they should be taken very seriously. These should be closely investigated at every level, even a small mistake in this can be helpful in the defence of the criminal. Therefore, keeping these things in mind, the members of police have written this book, which will prove to be a milestone for all of us in the investigation of crimes.

He said that another feature of this book is that it is in our mother tongue Hindi, because till now the book was available only in English language on this subject, due to this our investigating officers used to have difficulties in understanding them sometimes.

