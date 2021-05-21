Indore: Highest in a single day, 658 violators sent to a temporary jail

Indore: After the instruction of the district administration, police took strict action against Covid-19 safety protocol violators in the city on Friday. Heavy police force was seen on the roads since morning and about 685 violators were sent to temporary jail. It is the highest number of the violators caught by the police and the administration during the Corona Curfew in a single day so far.
From Friday, police officials were seen in action mode against people roaming in the city without any reason. Police officers along with force were deployed at various squares and main roads in the city. City buses were used to ferry the violators to temporary jail. On the first day of strict lockdown, senior police officials were also seen on the road. Vehicle checking was also done by the police at various squares. The police also flattened the tyres of many vehicles after the vehicle owners could not give satisfactory reply for roaming in the city.
FP VIEW: It's surprising to see how on the first day of the strict lockdown so many people violated Covid safety protocol. At a time when the CM hailed the efforts of the administration and the healthcare system in combatting with the Covid situation and had asked for extra vigil for the next 11 days to drastically bring down the infection and the number of cases, so many people turned violators. It is understood that remaining indoors since early April has taken a toll on the minds of people. But we must understand that this strictness is being observed for our healthy future. And even if we win against the Covid scare, we must realise that the world will henceforth become a new world and the new order cometh... as the say. We have to stop this habit of jostling in a crowd or have to maintain social distancing from now on. The good sense must prevail, people must realise that they need to exercise restraint.
Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre said about 685 violators were taken to temporary jail in a single day. It is the highest figure of the violators sent to the temporary jail in a single day during the Corona Curfew.
The capacity of temporary jail is 300
Bhangre said that the temporary jail is situated in Snehlataganj area of the city and the capacity of the jail is about 300 people. About 150 people are kept on the ground floor and the remaining are kept on the first floor. On Friday, about 685 violators were taken to the temporary jail. The officials made the space after releasing previously caught people from the jail. The officials claimed that the violators taken to the temporary jail were kept by following social distancing also.
LIG Square turned into parking lot
The police stopped many people roaming in the car and sent them to temporary jail. The police said that the violators would be kept at temporary jails for four to six hours and till then their vehicles were parked on LIG Square on BRTS. It seemed that there was a parking lot at the square.
