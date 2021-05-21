Indore: Highest in a single day, 658 violators sent to a temporary jail

The capacity of temporary jail is 300

Bhangre said that the temporary jail is situated in Snehlataganj area of the city and the capacity of the jail is about 300 people. About 150 people are kept on the ground floor and the remaining are kept on the first floor. On Friday, about 685 violators were taken to the temporary jail. The officials made the space after releasing previously caught people from the jail. The officials claimed that the violators taken to the temporary jail were kept by following social distancing also.

LIG Square turned into parking lot

The police stopped many people roaming in the car and sent them to temporary jail. The police said that the violators would be kept at temporary jails for four to six hours and till then their vehicles were parked on LIG Square on BRTS. It seemed that there was a parking lot at the square.