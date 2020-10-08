Indore: High speed car turns turtle at ‘killer’ sharp turn, 20 yr-old dies

Mhow: A 20 year-old-boy died in a road accident and two of his friends were seriously injured when they were returning from a picnic at Jaam Gate on Mandleshwar road on Wednesday night.

This is the second accident and third death in last 14 days on the same road as two girls, both daughters of Army officers had died in a similar road accident on September 26 when their car turned turtle.

Coincidently, in both the accidents, the cars were Hyundai Creta. Badgonda Ti Ajit Singh Bais said Mohit Ninama along with Manish Ninama and Ravindra had gone to Jaam Gate for a picnic on Wednesday evening in their car.

On their way home, around 10 pm, they reached a sharp turn and Mohit, who was at the wheels, failed to control the vehicle. As the car was at high speed the vehicle overturned and all the three were badly trapped inside the car.

The passersby and villagers rushed for help but it quite some time to take them out of the mangled car.

Thereafter police rushed the injured to Getwell hospital in Mhow where Mohit died after half-an-hour. Other injured Manish and Ravindra are in a critical condition. However, doctors said they were out of danger.

It may be noted that on the September 26 accident, in which Ananya Jadhav,19 and Parina Singh, 23, had died after their car overturned on Mhow-Badgonda Road, the mishap was of similar kind.